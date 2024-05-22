'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ Is The Number One Album On Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums List

Lauryn Hill’s classic debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which garnered five Grammy awards, including Album Of the Year, is the number one album on Apple Music’s inaugural 100 Best Albums list.

Ebro Darden, the Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B at Apple Music and co-host of the Hot 97 morning show “Ebro in the Morning,” explained some of the project's criteria.

“This list isn’t a popularity contest,” Darden said. “We challenged everyone to not vote based on your favorites. You’re invited into the panel because you have music knowledge beyond what you listen to when you’re on the elliptical machine.”

The process began with Apple Music’s editorial team which included music experts and editors putting together a list of albums from the last 65 years, reports AP News . An internal team submitted personal lists of albums through Apple Music’s voting microsite. Votes were then weighted via the album’s placement — the higher the ranking, the more votes applied. The same voting method was utilized for a group of voters outside of Apple that included media, songwriters, artists, and producers.

In a statement, Hill expressed her appreciation for topping the list.

“I appreciate the acknowledgment, I really do, but I’d be remiss not to also acknowledge all of the music and artists who informed and inspired me. The leaders of community and movements that sparked me, the social dynamics and music scenes, both older and current at the time that intrigued and inspired me to contribute. The educators, both literal and not so literal, and the experiences that shaped me,” Hill said. “My parents, my family, my friends, my community, where I come from, who I come from… I wanted that same flame that inspired me to remain, I couldn’t bare to see it lost. I made what I wanted to see and hear exist in the world at the time.”

“I’m grateful that it connected and continues to connect with so many people. Thank you to EVERYONE who was a part of it, to EVERYONE who supported its release and movement around the world, even those who were reluctant at first, because it unleashed an indomitable creative will which again just exemplifies how much love was invested in me,” Hill continued. “Thank you tons to every careful listener, thank you to every casual listener, and love to all the artists and those who support them fighting the good, courageous, and noble fight of presenting the art you love to a world that desperately needs it.”

The Beatles, Stevie, Wonder, Prince, Radiohead, and Beyoncé are the only five artists with two albums to make the list.