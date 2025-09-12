New Music Friday: 4batz brings R&B back with Still Shinin', TiaCorine’s collabs with J.I.D, and BunnaB Drops Another Hit
This week’s New Music Friday is serving more singles than full projects, but it’s still good. 4batz drops Still Shinin', TiaCorine links with J.I.D for a vibe you won’t skip, and Bunna keeps the streak alive with another hit. Each release brings its own energy, making it impossible to pick just one favorite. These tracks are made to be on repeat.
4batz — Still Shinin' (Album)
If you thought 4batz wasn’t here to stay, think again. This ski-masked, gold-tooth rocking brother is carrying the torch for R&B the way folks have been begging for. He’s young, in love, and clearly inspired by the greats of the '90s. This is one you’ll keep in rotation start to finish, no skips.
Magic City - Jermaine Dupri (Album)
Jermaine Dupri called in some of ATL’s finest to deliver an audiobook-style Magic City experience for the culture. Fifteen tracks packed with energy and strip club anthems that capture the fun, whether you’ve been inside the legendary spot or not.
Man Up - Ice Cube (Album)
Ice Cube returns with Man Up, a record that doesn’t hold back. The follow-up to Man Down finds him speaking on real issues with the same hard-hitting energy that made him a legend. From "Before Hip Hop” to “Forget Me If You Ain’t Wit Me,” the album centers on resilience, accountability, and speaking truth.
Eatcha Beatcha - BunnaB (Album)
Bunna is dropping “Eatcha Beatcha” tonight, produced by Bankroll Got It (Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Doechii). Her momentum hasn’t slowed down at all — fresh off collabs with Metro Boomin on A Futuristic Summa (hosted by DJ Spinz), Jermaine Dupri on “Magic City Money,” and Cash Cobain on “Hoes Be Mad.”
Dip - Wallie the Sensei, Ty Dolla $ign, & Blxst (Single)
Wallie the Sensei makes his official Cactus Jack Records debut today with “Dip,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Blxst. A mainstay in the West Coast scene since his 2021 breakout “03 Flow”, Wallie has kept a low profile until recently, showing up on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX with “dodger blue” and adding two features on the new JACKBOYS 2 compilation.
Dade - Bia & Key Glock (Single)
Bia shared that she's in album mode recently, so it's only fair to wonder if this single is the first single. Key Glock is for sure hot right now, and he could complement her flow well. I'm looking forward to seeing what this gives.
Shoot It Off - Polo G (Single)
Polo G is back, and this track shows a hunger you haven’t heard before. The beat hits, the bars hit harder, and the visuals carry every ounce of that energy. He absolutely ate.
Backyard - TiaCorine & J.I.D. (Single)
North Carolina rapper TiaCorine links up with Atlanta lyricist J.I.D. and Hit-Boy for “Backyard,” a hard-hitting track out now via Interscope Records. The single drops as she announces her second album, CORINIAN, set to release on October 10.
Young Player - Luh Tyler & Larry June (Single)
Luh Tyler and Larry June linked up for 'Young Player,' and it's not a surprise that it's a very chill vibe from these two. A duo we didn't expect, but it works!
Let's Talk About It - Peezy & Babyface Ray
This record lays out Detroit hustle in real time with Peezy and Babyface Ray putting their blueprint on full display. It’s about leadership, loyalty, and knowing how to flip every situation into a win. The visual shows that world up close, from the studio to the strip club to blacked-out rides, with Veeze and the crew right there moving alongside them.