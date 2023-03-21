Tyler Perry’s ‘House Of Payne’ And ‘Assisted Living’ Returns To BET

According to a BET press release, the 10th season of House of Payne will premiere this Wednesday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. House of Payne, which first premiered in June 2006 on TBS, stars Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) as they navigate the challenges of life with their quirky modern-day family. The first episode of season 10, “Like New Money,” follows Curtis, who suspects somebody is trying to kill him after his food truck intentionally gets blown up. Always on team “extra,” Curtis immediately wants to call the FBI, the CIA, the TSA, and the KGB on the case. Also, Calvin, Curtis’ son (Lance Gross), tries to get to the bottom of his own son’s sudden mischievous behavior.