Alfonso Ribeiro Talks ‘Bond’ With ‘Brother for Life’ Will Smith

Alfonso Ribeiro discussed his “mutual love” for former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Will Smith on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last week.

In the clip below, Hudson brought up Smith complimenting Riberio as an entertainer who “transformed” his life. Last December, the Academy Award winner explained on VICE ’s “Black Comedy in America” that observing Riberio changed his trajectory for the better. On “Fresh Prince,” Riberio played Smith’s cousin and frequent rival, Carlton Banks.

"When he came in for the audition, there was like no question, that's the one," Smith said at the time. “Nobody commits as hard as Alf. We call it the ‘comedic limb.’ You know where you gon’ try this joke and you gon' go out there with it and you gon’ risk it all. And one of his big things, why he would commit so hard with the lines, he says, ‘You commit so the writers can know it doesn't work.’”

The “Dancing With the Stars” host responded to Smith’s compliment during his sit down with Hudson, seen below.

“It was wonderful to hear him say that. Will is my brother for life. And obviously our friendship and bond has now withstood the time of four or five decades. He's absolutely the best,” he said.

Riberio also expressed that the actors “created incredible magic that can't be repeated” while filming “Fresh Prince” for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. “I believe that part of what I received on ‘Fresh Prince’ was because of the hard work that I would put in going 100% in all rehearsals allowed writers to write better lines for me,” Riberio explained.