New Music Friday: Kehlani Drops Another Hit, JT Steps into a New Era, and Lil Baby is Back on the Scene
It’s Friday, and you know what that means — time to refresh your playlists. This week, Lil Baby kicks off his Wham Wednesday series with a new joint, JT brings something bold and fresh, and Kehlani follows up “Folded” with another hit. Let’s get into the rest of the new releases.
Out The Window - Kehlani (Single)
This next Kehlani album is about to be something serious, because the vibe and the run she is on right now is unmatched. Let's see if this one tops "Folded."
Girls Gone Wild - JT (Single)
JT is back in the booth with another single, and it looks like she's stepping into a new era, and we're here for it—so much for boxing her in.
NEW TRIP - Quavo & BYNX (Single)
We love to see Quavo back in his bag, and adding BYNX to the mix wasn't a bad idea. The production is super futuristic, and their flows complement it perfectly.
- advertisement
Try To Love - Lil Baby (Single)
Just when you thought it was quiet for Baby, he's back! "Try To Love" is the first drop of his Wham Wednesday series, where he will release songs and music videos every week for the remainder of the year.
For No Reason - Sexyy Red (Single)
Sexyy has another club banger, and she just might be gearing up to drop another project. Who's ready for wintertime Red?
Crank Up Da Jet - Loe Shimmy
If you're looking for something smooth to ride to or take your daily walk through your neighborhood, then go ahead and add this one to your library. Loe Shimmy always brings the vibes.
- advertisement
Way Mo Trill - BunB & Cory Mo (Album)
Way Mo Trill finds Bun B still repping for Houston and the South the way only he can. Produced by Cory Mo, the same collaborator behind the first Mo Trill in 2022, the project pays respect to the legends while giving space to the new wave coming up.
The Fall Before The Rise - Jim Jones (Album)
The Fall Before The Rise has Jim Jones sounding grounded and sure of himself. Pure usual, he's tapping into his Harlem roots with the confidence of someone who’s been through it all and came out sharper.
Lil Herb - G Herbo (Album)
Herb's fans have been waiting on this one for a minute, and he did not disappoint. He had a point to prove, and it's safe to say he got it across. It'll be in rotation for a while.
- advertisement
Kinda Famous Deluxe - KenTheMan (Album)
If you slept on this body of work the first time around, here's your alarm clock. My girl added a whole disc for you to get into, and you better believe it's all fire.