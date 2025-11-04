Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Canceled Amid Assault Allegations

The highly anticipated exhibition boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis, scheduled for Nov. 14 at Kaseya Center in Miami, has officially been canceled.

Most Valuable Promotions, Paul's boxing promotion, announced the cancellation on Monday night.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

“Most Valuable Promotions appreciates the continued support and understanding of our athletes, partners, sponsors, and fans as we work to finalize updated event plans,” Birdarian’s statement continued. “MVP thanks everyone for their patience and looks forward to delivering an extraordinary boxing event in 2025, live globally only on Netflix.”

As BET.com reported, Davis was hit with a civil lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. She accuses the WBA Lightweight Champion of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

At the time of the filing of the lawsuit, Calvin Ford, Davis' trainer, described the lawsuit as "nonsense'' and said they were "trying to see where it's coming from.''

This is the latest incident where Davis has been accused of domestic violence. Back in July, Davis was arrested on a battery charge after an incident with the mother of his two children. Eventually, the charges were dropped when the alleged victim and another witness refused to cooperate with law enforcement.