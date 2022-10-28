Buju Banton Is Back With A New Single ‘Si Mi Clean’
The record features fellow dancehall artist Busy Signal.
International superstar Buju Banton is back with a new single titled “Si Mi Clean” and has recruited Busy Signal, featured on the record.
“This song deals with trends, the way we carry ourselves, and always remembering a clean heart above all things,” says Buju Banton in a statement.
“So ‘Si Mi Clean’ is not just about your outward appearance but also your inner appearance of cleanliness and a clean livity.”
Banton will join Beres Hammond in concert on this upcoming New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica, marking the first time these two reggae stars will perform together on the island.
Listen to the record below.