Mia Thronton and her husband, Gordon Thronton, are going their separate ways.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed the duo decided to break up after 11 years of marriage. Mia and Gordon are also parents to two children: a son, Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. Additionally, they each have one child from their previous relationships.

"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," Mia told the outlet. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay."

"We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out," she said.

According to the publication, Thonton's trouble in paradise is anticipated to be a storyline in season 8 of RHOP, which premieres November 5 on Bravo. During the trailer for this upcoming season, Mia admitted she once "obtained a divorce lawyer" during a rough moment in their relationship.

The now separated couple met in 2003 at a charity event at a strip club. Nine years later, they tied the knot.

In 2021, Mia was cast on RHOP. That year, she also opened up to E! News on the building blocks of their relationship. "The reason why we became friends is because we partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti.”

Over the years, she has celebrated their union on her Instagram account. On Father's Day, she honored Gordon with a video montage of him and their children in various sweet moments.