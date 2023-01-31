WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Go Global with These Five Outstanding International Motion Pictures

Nominees include films from France, South Korea, and more.
By Tabie Germain
January 31, 2023 / 6:00 AM

The NAACP Image Awards acknowledges every corner of Black excellence in film, television, theater, music, and literature, and its radar stretches far across the pond. Ahead of this year’s ceremony slated to air live for the first time in three years on Saturday, February 25, at 8:00 PM ET on BET, go global and check out the Outstanding International Motion Pictures nominees.

  • Athena / Netflix

    Directed by French filmmaker Romain Gavras, Athena tells the story of three siblings whose lives are forever changed hours following their youngest brother’s tragic and mysterious death. When the questions begin to arise among the remaining family, they set out on a search for answers.

    This epic action drama examines racism, inequality, and police violence and stars French-Algerian actors Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajoon, and more.

  • Bantú Mama / ARRAY

    Bantú Mama is a 2021 Dominican drama film directed and co-written by Ivan Herrera and Clarisse and “tells the story of Emma,  portrayed by actress Clarisse Albrecht, a French woman of African descent who escapes after being arrested in the Dominican Republic. She finds shelter, where a group of children takes her in, where she later becomes their protégée and maternal figure.

  • Broker / NEON

    South Korean drama  Broker revolves around characters associated with baby boxes, which allow infants to be dropped off anonymously to be cared for by others. When a mother returns for her baby, she goes on a journey with two kidnappers to interview her child’s potential new parents. 

    The film features Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona, Lee Ji-eun, and Lee Joo-young. The film is directed by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda.

  • Learn to Swim / ARRAY

    Learn to Swim is a Canadian drama film directed by Thyrone Tommy and tells the story of a stormy romantic relationship between Dezi and Selma, two talented but troubled jazz musicians. The movie stars Thomas Antony Olajide and Emma Ferreira.

  • The Silent Twins / Focus Features

    The Silent Twins tells the true story of twins from the only Black family in a small town in Wales in the 1970s and '80s, June and Jennifer Gibbons, portrayed by actresses Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance. Feeling isolated from the community, the pair rejects communication with everyone else.

    A spree of vandalism, petty theft, and arson lands them a permanent stay at Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together.

    Watch the NAACP Image Awards live on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BET.

