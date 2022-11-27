Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers

A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself.

According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.

Roughly 50 people were inside the Walmart, when the deadly rampage began around 10:12 p.m.

Police state that the first officer arrived at the scene within two minutes and began entering the store about two minutes later.

Kevin Harper, an employee, said Bing entered the employee break room and started shooting.

“I just left out the breakroom,” he said. [Bing] starts cappin’ people up in there,” he said during a Facebook Live video. “He came in there and just started spraying.”

Of the six victims, one was a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities found a note in his phone that spoke about God and how he felt his co-workers mocked him.

The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my downfall on the last day. That’s why they suffer the same fate as me,” the note read. “I wish I could have saved everyone from myself. My God, forgive me for what I’m going to do.”

The city of Chesapeake shared Bing’s note via Twitter, blocking out the victims' names he listed in the message.

The 9 mm weapon Bing used during the fatal attack was legally purchased on Tuesday (Nov. 22).

Walmart said in a statement, “there is nothing that can justify taking innocent lives. Our focus continues to be on the families who are grieving and supporting our associates through this difficult time.”