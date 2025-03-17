Jasmine Crockett Sounds Alarm as Democratic Party’s Favorability Crashes

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) didn’t hold back in her reaction to a stunning new poll showing Democrats’ favorability sinking to an all-time low.

Speaking on “State of the Union” Sunday, Crockett ripped into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accusing him of failing to stand firm against Republican efforts to pass a budget bill that averted a government shutdown.

“The idea that Chuck Schumer is the only one that’s got a brain in the room and the only one that can think through all of the pros and cons is absolutely ridiculous,” Crockett fumed.

Her frustration comes amid a deepening crisis within the Democratic Party. The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS found that just 29% of Americans have a favorable view of Democrats—the lowest in the poll’s 33-year history—while 54% hold an unfavorable view. While another survey from NBC News paints an even bleaker picture, with only 27% approval for the party’s job performance.

Even within their own ranks, Democrats are losing faith. Just 63% of Democratic voters now say they have a favorable view of the party, a sharp 18-point drop from the start of the Biden administration four years ago. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s approval rating has soared to 47%, with Republicans holding a 36% favorability rating, per CNN.

The discontent within the Democratic Party has reached a boiling point over Schumer’s handling of the shutdown negotiations. Many Democrats saw the budget battle as one of their last opportunities to exert leverage over the GOP, particularly on spending cuts and funding for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Instead, Schumer and nine other Senate Democrats declined to block the Republican-backed bill, triggering outrage among progressive activists and lawmakers.

“They blew it! The Democratic Tea Party was born the same day that Chuck Schumer took to that podium to read that very well-crafted statement that told us he folded like a paper napkin,” MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, said Saturday while revealing that she was leaving the party to register as independent.

Pressure on Schumer is mounting, with groups like Indivisible calling for his removal. A Change.org petition urging donors to cut off contributions until Schumer steps down has already gathered over 21,000 signatures. Even House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) refused to publicly back Schumer’s leadership, dodging the question with a curt “next question” during a press conference.