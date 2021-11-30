Raven Goodwin and Wiley Battle are officially married! On October 29, the actress tied the knot with an intimate wedding in Santorini, Greece. Here’s what we know about the fabulous affair!

The Being Mary Jane star often keeps her love life private, however, the 29-year-old beauty recently gave her Instagram fans a glimpse of her big milestone.

"Peaceful. Simple. It was perfect. Just us and our koúkla. 10*29*2021,” she captioned lovely images from her wedding, along with the hashtag #thebattlesone2021.

The lovebirds exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Celestia Grand Villas. Planned by Ellie Skourti, the romantic soiree seemed to have gone without a hitch. Amongst the limited guests included their 1-year-old daughter Riley Rosa Bell Battle, the couple's first child together.

For the big day, the blushing bride styled in a custom Christian Omeshun wedding gown that beautifully complemented her radiant skin, while her husband-to-be looked dapper in a tailored ruby-colored suit. Yassss to supporting a Black designer on your special day!

Photographed by Santorini Photography & Films Studio, the bride looked stunning as she posed with her lovely bouquet by Betty-Betty Flowers Santorini and flawless glam by Khamilia Smith.

FYI: Goodwin and Battle first met in October 2016 while filming a TV series. The two later connected at the Morehouse and Spelman College's joint "Spelhouse" homecoming tailgate.