BET Awards 2024: Get to Know ‘Best International Act’ Nominee Raye

The UK singer-songwriter has collaborated with some of the industry's biggest names.
Raye

(Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Raye performs during 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)
By Tabie Germain
May 22, 2024 / 12:00 AM

British singer-songwriter RAYE has swiftly risen to international fame, earning a “Best International Act” nomination at the upcoming BET Awards 2024. 

Known for her distinctive blend of pop, R&B, and electronic music, RAYE first gained widespread attention with hits like "By Your Side" with Jonas Blue and "You Don't Know Me" with Jax Jones. At 26, her dynamic vocal prowess and candid lyricism have earned her critical acclaim and a loyal global fanbase. As she continues to break new ground in the music industry, this nomination highlights her growing influence and exceptional talent. 

In anticipation of this year's ceremony and the return of the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, we’re getting to know the nominees better. Keep reading to discover five things you need to know about RAYE.

  • She was born and raised in London

    The “Worth It” singer was born in Tooting, South London, and raised in Croydon, where she attended Woodcote High School. At 14, she joined the renowned BRIT School to study music and dance, following in the footsteps of notable alumni like Adele and the late Amy Winehouse. However, the star left the school shortly after two years to pursue her music career more directly.

  • She grew up in a musical household

    Raye grew up in a musical household. Her mother, of Ghanaian-Swiss descent, and her English father met at church, where he led worship, and she sang in the choir. Additionally, her grandfather was a songwriter and musician.

  • Raye found breakthrough success in 2016

    The singer’s career breakthrough came with her feature on Jonas Blue’s 2016 hit “By Your Side” and her own single “You Don’t Know Me” with Jax Jones, a top-ten hit in the UK.

  • She made BRIT Award history

    Last March, the British singer-songwriter achieved a historic milestone by winning six BRIT Awards, including “Album of the Year,” setting a new record for the most awards given to a single artist in one year.

  • SZA, Kali Uchis, and David Guetta are some of her collaborators

    Since finding breakthrough success, Raye has worked with some of the biggest artists in the industry, lending her vocals and co-writing skills to hit tracks by stars including Little Mix, Jennifer Lopez, Kali Uchis, and David Guetta. She also supported SZA on the second leg of her “SOS Tour” in 2023. 

    Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

