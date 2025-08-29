Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

We all know that Ciara is here for real love — so much so that she says she’d gladly bring her energy to Love Island if the call ever came.

During a recent interview with Jordan Rose about her new album, CiCi, the Grammy award-winning singer lit up when asked if she and her husband Russell Wilson, who have a reputation for matchmaking, would ever consider helping the dating reality show.

“I would definitely be up in there like a mama Cici,” she said. “I don’t even know if I would be a sister to everybody, I would be like the sister but you know sometimes I turn into a momma. You just want something to be right for someone in your heart and you just want to help them out. But would I pull up on Love Island? I would pull up on Love Island for sure. I would be like, y’all get y’all mind right.”

The singer admitted she’s a big fan of the hit series.

“The stuff that they be doing on that show though be crazy. I’m like, it’s so disrespectfully good. I be like why y’all making that girl go through this? I can’t wait to watch the episode tomorrow, what’s going to happen next?”

Ciara even roped Wilson into the drama, asking him who he thinks contestants will couple up with. She said that while his focus is football, watching the show together gives them moments of laughter and intimacy.

Rose noted that Wilson is just as supportive off the field. At Fanatics Fest during Super Bowl weekend, he was spotted filming Ciara’s performance from every angle. She laughed, “He knows the angles, he’s going to make sure we got options. Honestly, I don’t think there’s anyone that shoots me better than him.”