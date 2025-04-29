Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Memoir Possibility

Meghan Markle is clearing the air following reports of an upcoming tell-all memoir.

During a surprise appearance on “ The Jamie Kern Lima Show ,” which aired on Monday, April 28, the Duchess of Sussex addressed growing speculation that she might follow in Prince Harry ’s footsteps after releasing his bestselling memoir, Spare.

When asked by host Jamie Kern Lima directly, “Would you ever write another book?” the “With Love, Meghan” host replied, “Yes, maybe, for sure.”

She continued, “I love, right now, working on everything in the space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips. Something like that, I think, could be really fun. Of course, children's books are great. And then I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there.”

The Duchess already has an impressive track record as an author, having penned the foreword for Together: Our Community Cookbook in 2018 and made her children’s book debut with The Bench in 2021, which quickly topped The New York Times Bestseller list for children's picture books.

Meghan also addressed reports that she may be running for office.

“No,” the actress said when asked if she would ever consider a job in politics. “Never. Oh, God.. I mean, you could say ‘Never say never.’ No, I’m not interested in that. No.”