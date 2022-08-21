WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 5 Most Memorable Debut Hip Hop Awards Performances

See some of today’s hottest stars made their debut on the show.
Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Young Jeezy, BET Hip Hop Awards
Lil Jon, Young Jeezy and Co. Rep the ATL - Lil' Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris and Young Jeezy perform &quot;Welcome to Atlanta&quot; at the 2006 Hip Hop Awards.(Photo: Rick Diamond/WireImage for BET Network)
By Tabie Germain
August 21, 2022 / 5:59 PM

We’re looking back at some of the greatest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards, including several first-ever ceremony performances from some of today’s biggest stars. In 2006, rapper-turned-actor Ludacris opened up the first Hip Hop Awards ceremony with a star-studded version of “Welcome to Atlanta,” the remix alongside

Jermain Dupri, Young Jeezy, and Lil Jon. Ahead of this year’s event check out some of these artists as they made their debut on the Hip Hop Awards stage.

https://youtu.be/gV_UcLkOfGQ

  • Lil Kim

    Queen B made her Hip Hop Awards performance debut in a surprise appearance in 2015 alongside longtime friend Sean “Diddy” Combs. Four years later, she was honored with the “I Am Hip Hop” award. That night the Brooklyn emcee gave an unforgettable performance of some of her biggest hits.

  • Ludacris

    Champaign, Illinois-born rapper Ludacris opened up the first BET Hip Hop Awards in 2006 with Jermain Dupri, Young Jeezy, and Lil Jon for a performance of their smash hit “Welcome to Atlanta” It was a fitting song for the inaugural event, which took place at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Before Nipsey Hussle took the stage with Texas rapper Duro for a performance of the smash hit “Ice Cream Paint Job,” fans saw why the west coast emcee was one to look out for during the 2009 BET cipher. The pair were later joined by Jim Jones, Soulja Boy, and Snoop Dogg.

  • Cardi B.

    Cardi B. understood the assignment for her debut BET Hip Hop Awards performance in 2017. After a highly successful summer, the Bronx native showed up and showed out with a performance of her smash single “Bodak Yellow,” officially cementing herself as a true hip hop artist. That night she also accepted  the award for “Hustler of the Year.”

  • T- Pain

    The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards was the first of many for rapper and singer T-Pain. Not only was it his first time hosting the music celebration, but he also took the stage for an unforgettable performance of some of his popular hits.

    Watch the Hip Hop Awards on  Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022

