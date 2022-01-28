Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Album To Release In February

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back like he never left and ready to release Donda 2, the sequel of his highly-anticipated album, Donda.

On Thursday (Jan. 28), Ye shared that Donda 2 would release on Tuesday (Feb. 22) or 2/22/22 and that rapper Future would be the executive producer on the project.

Making his announcement on social media, the artist showed a picture of his childhood home in Chicago set on fire. During one of Ye’s Donda album listening concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago, the “Moon” rapper built a replica of his home for fans to see.

BET previously reported that West had started working on the follow-up project a few months after the first iteration was released in Aug. 2021.