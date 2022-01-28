WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Album To Release In February

Rapper Future will be executive producing the project.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic)

By BET Staff
January 28, 2022

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back like he never left and ready to release Donda 2, the sequel of his highly-anticipated album, Donda.

On Thursday (Jan. 28), Ye shared that Donda 2 would release on Tuesday (Feb. 22) or 2/22/22 and that rapper Future would be the executive producer on the project.

Making his announcement on social media, the artist showed a picture of his childhood home in Chicago set on fire. During one of Ye’s Donda album listening concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago, the “Moon” rapper built a replica of his home for fans to see.

RELATED: Ye Is Actively Working On ‘DONDA 2’

BET previously reported that West had started working on the follow-up project a few months after the first iteration was released in Aug. 2021.

Donda has received Grammy award nominations for this year's upcoming show with nods for Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year. His hit “Hurricane,” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby, is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance and “Jail” featuring Jay-Z is nominated for Best Rap Song.

music newsKanye Westdonda

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.