Paul Silas, Former Charlotte Hornets Coach And NBA All-Star, Dies At 79

Paul Silas, a former NBA All-Star and head coach, has died, the NBA announced Sunday (Dec. 11). He was 79.

The New York Times reported that Silas died on Saturday (Dec. 10) at his home in Denver, N.C., a Charlotte suburb. Silas’ daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, said he died of cardiac arrest.

“Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tweeted.

During his 16 NBA seasons, Silas won two championships with the Boston Celtics, in 1974 and 1976, and one championship with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, according to Sports Illustrated. He was named an All-Star twice (1972 and 1975) and an All-Defensive player five times.

“Silas was a fierce competitor, with his tenacious rebounding and deft scoring ability around the hoop,” the Celtics tweeted. “An intense and driven player on the court, the personable and gracious Silas was an ambassador for the sport of basketball and a gentleman off the court.”

After a stellar career on the basketball court, Silas moved to the sidelines to begin a new chapter as an assistant coach and head coach for several teams, including the New York Knicks and San Diego Clippers.

He’s remembered as LeBron James’ first NBA coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2003 - 2004 season. He was a “tough-love enforcer” for the rookie sensation when James joined the league straight out of high school, according to The Times.

“Probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever been around. The start of my journey in this league started with him. His command, his principles, his attention to detail, his love for family ... to hear that news was very sad,” James told Spectrum SportsNet Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Silas also coached both the Charlotte Hornets and the Charlotte Bobcats, leading the Hornets to four straight winning seasons from 1998-2002, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed,” Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan said, according to The Observer.

Lakers superstar Magic Johnson tweeted, “RIP to Hall of Famer, 3X NBA Champion, and my guy Paul Silas. Paul made a huge contribution to the game of basketball and will be sorely missed! Cookie and I send our prayers and condolences to the entire Silas family”