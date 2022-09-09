WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 With A Heartfelt Video!

Congratulations! The married couple shared the baby news via Instagram.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir attend the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci)

By Tweety Elitou
September 9, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis are expecting their second child together! The married couple shared the exciting baby news via social media on Friday (September 9).

Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt video, which includes the moment Keyshia informed her husband of the pregnancy test results!

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” Keyshia captioned a video montage on Instagram.

ICYMI: The rapper and entrepreneur welcomed their first child together in December 2020. The couple’s baby boy, Ice Davis, has since won over the hearts of social media fans with his adorable photos and undeniable swag.

A big congratulations to the lovebirds! We wish the growing family all the best.

RELATED | Rich, Rich!: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka'Oir With Diamonds And A Pink Croc Birkin Bag

