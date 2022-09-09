Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 With A Heartfelt Video!

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis are expecting their second child together! The married couple shared the exciting baby news via social media on Friday (September 9).

Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt video, which includes the moment Keyshia informed her husband of the pregnancy test results!

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” Keyshia captioned a video montage on Instagram.

ICYMI: The rapper and entrepreneur welcomed their first child together in December 2020. The couple’s baby boy, Ice Davis, has since won over the hearts of social media fans with his adorable photos and undeniable swag.