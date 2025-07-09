All eyes will be on Angel Reese, as she has been selected to be the cover star for the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition. She joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , who is the cover star for the 2K26 Standard Edition , and Carmelo Anthony , who covers the NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition. All three athletes cover the Leave No Doubt Edition's cover.

Reese follows Candace Parker (NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition), Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird (NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition), Sabrina Ionescu (NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition), and A'ja Wilson (NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition) as the only WNBA players who have graced the cover of the iconic game.

Last year, Reese made her debut on 2K25, where she worked closely with the creative team to “make sure it was perfect.”

“They let me have creative control and make sure they have my lashes, my edges, my ponytail, my leg sleeve,” Reese said in an interview with Rolling Stone . “I love that they were able to be super creative and let us identify ourselves. I know a lot of young girls are going to be like, ‘Hey, we can play this game and have our lashes and nails done and be cute and still be dogs on the court.’”

She also spoke about the timing being perfect for her to be the cover star, as women’s basketball is more popular than ever.

“I think it’s long overdue. I think we deserve to be here. These are the spaces that we’re supposed to be,” Reese explained. “We’ve done a lot of great, phenomenal things. I know these women who have done this before me; they’ve wanted this for a long time, too.”

Reese grew up playing 2K with her younger brother, which makes the moment even more significant.

“We used to play all the time,” she recalls. “This is an honor. He doesn’t even know yet. I actually need to tell him today. He’s probably going to ask me for some VC [in-game currency] or something.”