STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands NBA 2K26 Cover

The OKC point guard was awarded the honor after leading the Thunder to their first NBA title.

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Rashad Grove
July 9, 2025 / 9:37 AM

The summer of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues with more wins.

After a historic season where SGA won the Most Valuable Player award, was the NBA Scoring Champ, and was named Finals MVP, he can add another accolade to his impeccable resume: cover athlete for NBA 2K26

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Thunder player to land a solo 2K cover since Kevin Durant on NBA 2K15 after he shared the cover of NBA 2K13 with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.

Additionally, Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese will be featured on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, and 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Carmelo Anthony, will appear on the NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition

The 2024-25 season for Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the best the NBA has seen in years. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5 rebounds as the Thunder posted a 68-14 record on their way to capturing the franchise's first championship.

In early July, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension. The record-setting deal will make him the player with the highest single-season average salary in NBA history, projected to be around $71.25 million annually. When the extension kicks in for the 2027-28 season, he’ll be signed with the Thunder through the 2030-31 season.

While an official release date for NBA 2K26 has not been announced, the game is expected to launch in September, just before the new season begins.

NBAShai Gilgeous-Alexanderoklahoma city thunder

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.