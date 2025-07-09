Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands NBA 2K26 Cover

The summer of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues with more wins.

After a historic season where SGA won the Most Valuable Player award, was the NBA Scoring Champ, and was named Finals MVP , he can add another accolade to his impeccable resume: cover athlete for NBA 2K26

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Thunder player to land a solo 2K cover since Kevin Durant on NBA 2K15 after he shared the cover of NBA 2K13 with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.

Additionally, Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese will be featured on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, and 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Carmelo Anthony , will appear on the NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition.

The 2024-25 season for Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the best the NBA has seen in years. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5 rebounds as the Thunder posted a 68-14 record on their way to capturing the franchise's first championship.

In early July, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension. The record-setting deal will make him the player with the highest single-season average salary in NBA history, projected to be around $71.25 million annually. When the extension kicks in for the 2027-28 season, he’ll be signed with the Thunder through the 2030-31 season.