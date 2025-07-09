Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands NBA 2K26 Cover
The summer of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues with more wins.
After a historic season where SGA won the Most Valuable Player award, was the NBA Scoring Champ, and was named Finals MVP, he can add another accolade to his impeccable resume: cover athlete for NBA 2K26
Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Thunder player to land a solo 2K cover since Kevin Durant on NBA 2K15 after he shared the cover of NBA 2K13 with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.
Additionally, Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese will be featured on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, and 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Carmelo Anthony, will appear on the NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition.
The 2024-25 season for Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the best the NBA has seen in years. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5 rebounds as the Thunder posted a 68-14 record on their way to capturing the franchise's first championship.
In early July, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension. The record-setting deal will make him the player with the highest single-season average salary in NBA history, projected to be around $71.25 million annually. When the extension kicks in for the 2027-28 season, he’ll be signed with the Thunder through the 2030-31 season.
While an official release date for NBA 2K26 has not been announced, the game is expected to launch in September, just before the new season begins.