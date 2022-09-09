WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Latto And JT Link With GloRilla For ‘FNF (Let’s Go)’ Remix

They all stay focused on the bag.

(Photos from left: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

By Paul Meara
September 9, 2022 / 2:12 PM

Fall is approaching but Hot Girl Summer is still in procession for the time being.

Case in point is the remix for GloRilla’s smash hit “FNF (Let’s Go)”. Teaming up with Latto and JT of City Girls, the trio dole out a women-empowered remix focused on the bag rather than a man wasting their time.

“I’m F-R-E-E, hold up, stop the beat / I’m a m****f****n’ city girl, ain’t s**t free ’bout me,” raps JT on the remix. Latto also comes in and squarely focuses on her opps: Got them b*****s runnin’ from me, like an episode of Maury,” she proclaims during her verse.

Check out the remix for GloRilla’s “FNF (Let’s Go)” remix below.

