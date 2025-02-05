2025 NAACP Image Awards: Naturi Naughton: A Starlet Shining in Every Role

Naturi Naughton has captivated audiences with her impressive talent and versatility, earning a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series, or Special for her role in the Lifetime film Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie.

From her early days as part of the platinum-selling R&B group 3LW to her breakout roles in Notorious and Power, Naturi’s career is a testament to her dedication and skill. Beyond her acting chops, she continues to dazzle on red carpets with her stunning glam. Let’s take a look at some of Naturi’s best glamorous moments that remind us why she’s always a vision of elegance and grace.