2025 NAACP Image Awards: Naturi Naughton: A Starlet Shining in Every Role
Naturi Naughton has captivated audiences with her impressive talent and versatility, earning a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series, or Special for her role in the Lifetime film Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie.
From her early days as part of the platinum-selling R&B group 3LW to her breakout roles in Notorious and Power, Naturi’s career is a testament to her dedication and skill. Beyond her acting chops, she continues to dazzle on red carpets with her stunning glam. Let’s take a look at some of Naturi’s best glamorous moments that remind us why she’s always a vision of elegance and grace.
Sophisticated Glam at the NAACP Image Awards
Naturi brought sophistication to the NAACP Image Awards, standing out in a stunning ensemble that highlighted her radiant smile. Her soft, glowing makeup and elegant hairstyle added the perfect touch of timeless beauty to her look. This moment reflects her grace and red carpet confidence.
Chic Elegance at the AFI Fest
At the carpet for AFI Fest, Naturi exuded chic elegance in a sleek, form-fitting dress that showcased her effortless style. Paired with bold earrings and a glamorous makeup look, she proved why her red carpet appearances are always a must-see.
Bold Beauty at The Push Back Project
Naturi turned heads at The Push Back Project with her bold and radiant beauty. Her voluminous curls and flawless complexion complemented her vibrant outfit, making her a standout presence at the event. Her ability to mix boldness with elegance is truly remarkable.
Classic Glam at the AAFCA TV Honors
Naturi embraced classic glam at the AAFCA TV Honors, rocking a timeless look with a modern twist. Her sleek hairstyle and soft makeup enhanced her natural beauty, while her outfit added just the right touch of sparkle to the occasion. Her beauty and talent are only matched by her ability to captivate audiences on and off screen.
Radiant Glow at the Power Book II: Ghost Premiere
At the Power Book II: Ghost premiere, Naturi lit up the red carpet with her radiant glow. Her shimmering dress and perfectly styled hair complemented her joyful expression, creating a look that was both glamorous and approachable.
Watch the 2025 NAACP Image Awards airing Saturday, February 22nd at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on BET and CBS.