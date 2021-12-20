Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Why She Froze Her Eggs At 41: ‘My Plan B Has Always Been God’s Plan A’

Keshia Knight Pulliam is opening up about fertility in her upcoming documentary on OWN. Here’s what we know.

In a new clip promoting the upcoming documentary, Eggs Over Easy, the multi-talented actress revealed details about her decision to freeze her eggs at 41. The overall sentiment? To ensure she always has options.

“I decided to freeze my eggs because I’m 41,” the mother-of-one shared in the clip. “I know I want another baby, but I also know the time isn’t now.”

In late September, Keshia tied the knot with fellow actor Brad James. The lovebirds met while on the set of a Lifetime film.

“I had my daughter at 38. She’s three now. I had gotten married and I thought I have plenty of time. I’ll have another baby right after this. But with divorce and life, things kind of took a left turn,” she explained. “Not to say it was wrong, but sometimes life throws you curveballs and you could have your perfect forever planned out, but you have to embrace. Because what I have learned is my Plan B has always been God’s Plan A.”

FYI: The new film comes three years after Keshia’s official divorce from former NFL player Ed Hartwell. The two share a daughter named Ella, who was born in 2017.