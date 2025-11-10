Max B is Home After 16 Years in Prison and Is Welcomed by French Montana

Max B is officially home.

After serving 16 years behind bars, the Harlem rapper was released from prison on Sunday (November 9) and welcomed with open arms by family, friends, and his longtime friend French Montana.

French shared the emotional reunion on Instagram, posting a video of the two hugging and celebrating the moment. “CANT MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY! HAMDULILLAH,” he wrote. “WALKED IT DOWN! NO MORE FREE YOU.”

Born Charley Wingate, Max was convicted in 2007 on murder and conspiracy charges connected to a botched robbery that resulted in one person’s death. He was originally sentenced to 75 years, but that was cut to 20 years in 2016 after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Before his release, Max hinted at his return during a December 2025 episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

“I’m feeling righteous, man. I’m doing all right. This is almost over, Wavy Baby coming home real soon,” he said. “I’m working. I can’t wait to get re-acclimated. You already know I’m a musical genius myself, so n**gas gotta get re-acclimated with my sh*t. It’s a challenge. I love a good challenge, I’m the trendsetter.”

He’s keeping that same energy post-release, lining up a seven-date East Coast tour that’ll hit Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Max even spent his birthday back in the studio with French, working on the third “Coke Wave” mixtape. But it hasn’t been all work — he made sure to hit the Jets vs. Browns game right after landing, where the Jets walked away with a win.