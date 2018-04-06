Hide Ya Kids, Hide Ya Wife! 'Bedroom Intruder' Star Shares His Wild Journey From Fame To Family Man

In 2010, Antoine Dodson took over mobile video screens with his off-the-wall TV interview describing an attempted rape of his sister in their Huntsville, Alabama, home. The shadowy figure he described became known as "The Bedroom Intruder," and he warned everyone within earshot to beware.

"Weeell, obviously we have a RAPIST in Lincoln Park. He’s climbin’ in your windows, he’s snatchin’ your people up, tryin’ to rape ‘em. So y’all need to hide your kids, hide your wife, and hide your husband cause they’re rapin’ everybody out here.”