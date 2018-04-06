Hide Ya Kids, Hide Ya Wife! 'Bedroom Intruder' Star Shares His Wild Journey From Fame To Family Man

Did his sister ever get justice?

Published 5 minutes ago

In 2010, Antoine Dodson took over mobile video screens with his off-the-wall TV interview describing an attempted rape of his sister in their Huntsville, Alabama, home. The shadowy figure he described became known as "The Bedroom Intruder," and he warned everyone within earshot to beware.

"Weeell, obviously we have a RAPIST in Lincoln Park. He’s climbin’ in your windows, he’s snatchin’ your people up, tryin’ to rape ‘em. So y’all need to hide your kids, hide your wife, and hide your husband cause they’re rapin’ everybody out here.”

I Went Viral: Antoine Dodson

Before you could click "share," the video was racking up thousands of views on YouTube and was remixed into an autotune flavored jingle that turned the tragedy into a trap classic. But what has become of Antoine, his sister and that damn intruder? For the first episode of "I Went Viral," BET.com went to visit Antoine Dodson in his home to find out what happens after internet fame takes over your life.

