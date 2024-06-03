DC YOUNG FLY

Born and raised in Atlanta, DC Young Fly launched his career by garnering a massive following as a highly favored content creator. He has optimally developed his brand to the true multi-hyphenate that he is today asa comedian, actor, host, producer, VO actor and musician, and was named one of Variety’s coveted 10 Comics to Watch in 2019.Recently starring in the New Line/SpringHill feature film HOUSE PARTY, DC can also be seen in a supporting role in the Amazon filmCANDY CANE LANE opposite Eddie Murphy set to be released at the end of the year. He is 1/3 of the hit podcast 85 South which just released their first Netflix comedy special, 85 SOUTH: GHETTO LEGENDS, reigning the #1 spot for weeks. He continues to be themost sought after veteran cast member on Nick Cannon’s WILD’N OUT, recently wrapping his 15th season, and can next be seen as the new host of VH1’s pop culture game show, CELEBRITY SQUARES premiering this fall. He has recurred on 50 Cent’s BMF and can also be seen playing the historic musician/songwriter ‘Sly Stone’ displaying his musical talent on season two of BET’s AMERICAN SOUL. In the feature film space, DCplayed the lead in Universal’s comedy feature for MTV, HOW HIGH 2. Other past acting credits include Will Packer’s feature film ALMOST CHRISTMAS, FOX’s comedy series REL, and Kenya Barris’ GROWNISH on Freeform. On the hosting front, he brought back MTV’s reboot of TRL and is a two-time host for BET’s HIP HOP AWARDS alongside his 85 South co-hosts. He also guest starred in Disney’s notable animated series, THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER.