Blair Underwood On The Importance of Hair Love And Documenting Black Excellence

When Blair Underwood got the call to star in Netflix's Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, the self-professed history buff knew that he wanted to be a part of the project. The 55-year-old actor, who made his film debut in the 1985 cult classic Krush Groove and is wrapping up an acclaimed Broadway run opposite David Alan Grier in A Soldier's Play, says that not only was he attracted to the story of Madam C.J. Walker , America's very first female self-made millionaire who revolutionized black hair care at the turn of the 20th century, but he relished the opportunity to work with actress Octavia Spencer . Underwood plays her husband C.J. in the limited four-episode series, which also stars Tiffany Haddish , Garrett Morris and Carmen Ejogo.

BET spoke with Underwood, considered to be one of Hollywood's most influential black actors, about black hair love, working with Spencer, and affirming the women in his life.

BET: In 2020 we're still having people make rules about what form of our hair is acceptable in the workplace, and youngsters are being told they can't wrestle unless their hair conforms to a certain standard of beauty. Why were you attracted to this project and what do you think the importance and significance of telling this story is, even today?



Blair Underwood: I've known Octavia for like 20, 25 years and haven't worked with her since her star's ascended to where it is right now and won an Academy award and all that. So that, number one, [and] the fact it was the story of Madam C.J. Walker, which I was aware of, but I didn't really know the details of her story. I [also] didn't know much about Charles Joseph Walker, C.J. Walker, his life, or anything else beyond that. So, I very much wanted to be a part of that.

I'd worked with Netflix on When They See Us recently—my last five projects have been with Netflix. It's been an enjoyable process. I'm a student of history and historically I love doing historical pieces from an actor's perspective, but I wanted to be a part of telling this story, and her story.

BET: We got to interview Octavia last year for Truth Be Told and also interviewed your Juanita co-star Alfre Woodard...

Underwood: Hmmm! Two leading ladies! Two of my leading ladies...

BET. There's a scene in Self Made where you have your shirt off...

Underwood: [Laughter] I've been doing that in a lot of projects lately!

BET: [Laughter] Was that planned, like a "You know what, let's give the ladies something to appreciate" moment? And how do you feel about exposing yourself in that way? Does it get easier?

Underwood: It's funny, because I'm doing that every night onstage in A Soldier's Play right now. I'm 55 now, so when I turned 50 I thought I wouldn't have to do that ever again [laughter]. And for some reason it keeps coming up.

BET: So, you stay ready?

Underwood: Nah, you gotta stay ready! What it does is it forces you [to stay in shape]. I don't eat until after noon. It's easier just to maintain good health than to lose it and try to gain it back.

BET: There are moments when C.J. caresses his wife’s hair. Has there ever been a moment in real life when you've tended to anyone's hair?

Underwood: Nah, certainly not my wife, she wouldn't have it. And none of my girlfriends—I never did.

BET: [Your wife] wouldn't trust you?

Underwood: She definitely wouldn't trust me! I have two sisters and a mother, so my mother always did my sisters' hair or they learned to do their own hair. My wife's always done her hair [and] my wife's always been around to do my daughter's hair. I mean, I love this short film that just won an Academy Award, Hair Love... I love that. But I never had to, because for my kids my wife was always there, but also, we had a cousin who passed away last year, she helped us raise those kids. And she, for my daughter—I have two sons, one daughter—she would always do these elaborate designs. She would just go in, every day, like, what are we going to do today on my daughter's hair? So, no, I always just appreciated from the sideline.

BET: As a black woman, especially when you're young, you need those kinds of affirmations...



Underwood: My daughter is my little sweetheart. I just sent her a dozen roses the other day for Valentine's Day. I'm very affectionate in terms of stroking her hair, but as a father, your whole focus is to give affirmations to your kids and your daughter, which is a different, very specific dynamic—that father/daughter relationship.