Ryan Reynolds Says Pikachu Could Beat Thor In A Fight

Written by Jerry L. Barrow

In the first-ever live action Pokémon adventure, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Ryan Reynolds voices the adorable, canary yellow electric-powered Pokemon, Pikachu. He teams up with Justice Smith (Tim) and Kathryn Newton (Lucy) to solve a case near and dear to Tim’s heart, finding his missing father. Tim is imbued with a special gift, being able to actually understand Pikachu when he speaks, and together they chase clues through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City to solve the case and learn some things about each other along the way.

BET.com spoke with Ryan Reynolds and asked him some burning questions about Pikachu, playing Pokemon Go! and if he’s ever done the Electric Slide. BET: So, you are the most qualified person to settle this debate for me. Ryan Reynolds: Oh, god. Could Pikachu take Thor one-on-one in a fight? Could Pikachu take Thor one-on-one in a fight? First of all, a lot of people don’t know this, but Chris Hemsworth has spray-on muscles. So, yeah. He weighs 62 pounds in real life. I’ve met him. He’s about three and half feet tall. Pikachu doesn’t even have to use his powers. So no special attacks? No. I could take Thor in a thumb war pretty much as Pikachu. So that leads me to my next question. Is Pikachu worthy? Could he wield the hammer? Um. Oh, boy. That’s a good one. I don’t think so. Now we are into gods vs. supernatural Pokémon creatures. I’m not sure. I don’t think he can handle the hammer. It’s also just fun to say, ‘I don’t think he can handle the hammer.’ I’m going to be saying that for the rest of the day. ‘I don’t think he can handle the hammer.’ It’s just a fun sentence. Really rolls off the tongue.

"My kids are obsessed with Pokémon, though. When I showed them the trailer to this movie for the first time, it was like suddenly I was their dad. Forget about 'Deadpool' or any other stuff. None of that matters. It’s Pikachu." -Ryan Reynolds

One of the cool things about Pokémon Detective Pikachu is that you gave voice to a character where before we’ve only heard one word from him. Have you ever been in a situation where you could understand someone and other people couldn’t? I have a 2-year-old. And that’s how it goes. Nobody can understand my 2-year-old — except my wife, Blake, and I. That’s kind of it. You got the synergy going? Yeah, it’s your baby. You just hear things that no one else is hearing. My daughter is my Pokémon and I am her trainer. You’re making it really hard for me to ask these questions because I’m laughing too much. I’m sorry. I’ll get deadly serious. I’m going full James Lipton on you now. Bring it. Let’s go. The electric slide sounds like a Pokémon move but it’s actually a dance. Have you ever done the electric slide? The electric slide? I don’t think so. That’s a country dance move, right? It’s a line dance, sort of, but it’s not a country thing per se. I don’t think I’ve done the electric slide. You know, in high school — I’m from Canada — we learned square dancing. Which doesn’t make any sense to me now that I think about it. I’m going to go back home to start an initiative to stop that. Yeah, square dancing. Like, why? That just seems like such a strange thing. I’m trying to think if I did the electric slide in that class as well. It’s possible. I mean, they kind of cross over. They’re important life lessons, right? Who knows, if in a pinch, you might need to get all MacGyver with an electric slide, right. You mentioned having a 2-year-old. Have you two ever played Pokémon Go? No. Not yet. I just feel like handing my phone over to a 2-year-old for a video game as addictive as that, I’m not sure I’m ready to do that. That’s just like, ‘Here’s a box of meth. Good luck in life. I’m out.’ I love my little girl. [laughs]. Maybe in a little while. My kids are obsessed with Pokémon, though. When I showed them the trailer to this movie for the first time, it was like suddenly I was their dad. Forget about Deadpool or any other stuff. None of that matters. It’s Pikachu. That was it. Now you’re the man. Yeah, it feels pretty good. I’m desperate. I’m like an insatiable black hole for validation when it comes to my children. I’m like, ‘You like me? You like me?’ It’s great. Pokémon Detective Pikachu is in theaters Friday May 10