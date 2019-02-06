What Do Women Get Wrong About Men The Most?

What Men Want is an adult comedy that puts an ambitious and comedic take on the age-old battle of the sexes. In her first starring comedic role, Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson is sports agent Ali Davis, a beautiful and intense executive climbing her way up the corporate ladder. However, Ali bangs her head against the glass ceiling for allegedly not being able to “relate to men.”

After meeting a handsome bartender named Will (played by Aldis Hodge), Ali goes out for a hard night of partying and wakes up with the ability to read men’s thoughts. It’s a reversal of the 2000 Mel Gibson film What Women Want that will have you wondering again if this is a gift or a curse.

During BET.com’s sit-down with the cast of What Men Want, we had some fun picking their brains on what men truly desire in “This Or That,” what women get wrong about men (if anything) and if it’s better to play offense or defense in the game of love.

“Paint her toenails!” actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who plays the boisterous Joe “Dolla” Barry, declares about how to play good offense. “Make her lasagna with six different cheeses!”

Producer Will Packer insists that men are “simple, insecure creatures,” while Tamala Jones, who plays one of Ali’s engaged friends, Mari, partially agrees that men are simple but “non-emotional.”

Erykah Badu, whose casting as a tarot-card-dealing medium is spot-on, offers this one insight: “We need to come to the understanding that men are a box of buttons, period. You just have to learn which button to push for the thing you want.”

Do you agree or disagree? Watch the full video above and let us know your thoughts.

