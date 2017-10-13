Jesse Williams' Rumored New Bae Claps Back At Side Chick Claims

Since the rumors that she wrecked their home went viral, Minka has remained mum, until now.

Jesse Williams and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee , are in the middle of what appears to be a nasty divorce, and in the midst of the drama is the actor's rumored side-chick, Minka Kelly , whom he's said to be dating as of late.

According to Bossip, after taking a load of heat for the couple's split over the past few months, Minka's seemingly had enough, as she's taken to social media to respond to a fan's comment that she was the "other woman."

"I hope the cheating rumors aren't true," the fan wrote in an Instagram comment. "It would be disappointing."

"They're not," the actress responded. "Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f**k off."

Mad much?

Jesse has also responded to the cheating rumors in his own way. See the avenue he took with the scandal in the BET Breaks video, above.