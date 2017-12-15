That's Bae: Taraji P. Henson Reveals Why It Took Her Two Years To Finally Confirm Relationship With Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson is known for keeping her private life out of the public eye, but when paparazzi got a glimpse of her and her rumored new bae, ex-NFL star Kelvin Hayden, nearly two years ago, the images spread like wildfire. It seems as the viral attention to their budding romance sent the couple back into hiding, as we haven't seen or heard much about them since. Well, the Empire star is finally ready to talk about her relationship and it's like someone turned on the love faucet.

During an appearance on Essence's Yes, Girl! podast, the actress went left field, opening up about their long-standing romance and even explaining why she's now choosing to let the public in just a bit. "I'm happy in my personal life. Finally, it has happened to me!," she said when asked about their romance. "It was all over The Shade Room, anyway. You know, I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy. I'm very, very happy. I just am. We've been together for two years and no one would really know that because I don't blast my info like that but I'm very happy." Just for reference, take a look at the Shade Room post she's referring to below:

#TarajiPHenson spotted with #KelvinHayden on vaca read the rest about this couple at TheShadeRoom.com A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2015 at 6:02pm PST

To prove how much of a great partner Hayden is, the ex-athlete gifted his lady with an adorable French bulldog named K-Ball. Fun fact: he was bred by Outkast MC Big Boi! Take a look at the little guy below:

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth! 😩😂😂😂 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Written by Moriba Cummings