Welp, Looks Like Reginae Carter Plans To Spend Her Entire Holiday Break Clapping Back At Khia

If you thought the drama between Reginae Carter — and her mother, Toya — and Khia was over, think again, as the 19-year-old is now refusing to let it go, clapping back at the femcee once again in an Insta Story post.

This feud first started when Khia and TS Madison read Toya for filth on their webseries, The Queen's Court, claiming she was refusing to both give up her ex MempHitz's last name and the identity of her unborn child's father.

After that, both Khia and the mother-daughter duo exchanged insults, with Khia adding a bit more text to her read by including some alleged details about Trina.

“That’s how far me and your daddy [Lil' Wayne] go back,” Khia said. “When ya step mama Sourp** was f*****g Baby. No she’s not the baddest because she f***d your mama and your daddy. That don’t make her the baddest, baby. Now since your mama didn’t tell you that she was swinging with your daddy and your step daddy Baby, don’t bring that up anymore."

