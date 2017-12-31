Get The Tissues: Will Smith's Anniversary Message To Jada Will Make You Cry

Will Smith is a lot of things: actor, musician, comedian, but low-key his best trait may be husband.

The Fresh Prince took to Instagram this afternoon and wrote a beautiful message about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since,” he captioned under a pic of him and Jada. “Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.

“I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities,” he continued. “I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom. Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”

*Grabs a tissue.*

New Year’s Eve marks the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary and it doesn’t seem like Blight is the only thing going well for Will.

Congrats to the happy couple.

See Will Smith’s touching anniversary tribute to Jada Pinkett-Smith below.