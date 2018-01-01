Spike Lee Has A Belated Christmas Gift For Us

We all have got have more of She’s Gotta Have It .

Luckily, the hit Spike Lee-directed Netflix series is making its return for a second season.

Lee, along with DeWanda Wise, made the announcement today (January 1) via his Instagram. Wise also used the social media platform to let everyone know the good news.

“Back ta werq! Season [2] is OFFICIAL!!! Can’t wait to return to BK. Congrats to [all of us],” she captioned under a pic of herself from season one.

The show is about a Brooklyn woman struggling to define herself and her lovers. Lee directed and produced all 10 episodes from the first season.

The series stars Lyriq Bent, Anthony Ramos, Heather Headley, Greer Childs, Chyna Layne, Elise Hudson and Margot Bingham.