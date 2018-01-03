SMDH: Masika Kalysha Had The Absolute Pettiest Reaction To Alexis Skyy's Health Scare

Welp, looks like we can't count the feud between Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy as one of the things we left behind in 2017. The two Love & Hip Hop stars, who both count Fetty Wap as their baby father, are at it again — this time with Masika sharing some completely unnecessary thoughts seemingly about Skyy's health scare.

Footage was recently leaked of Alexis arriving at the hospital after her water broke, prematurely. The clip showed her baby's father, Fetty Wap, also making his way to be by her side and this clearly seemed to anger Masika, who is also on the fast growing list of baby mamas attached to the rapper.

Throwing shade at Alexis, she wrote, "My ability to wish you well and not give a f**k about you at the same time is amazing."