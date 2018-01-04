Boss Moves: Apple Is Creating A New Drama Series Around Octavia Spencer

The Academy Award-winning actress is set to be the main subject of a new original drama series created by Apple.

According to Variety, the project, titled Are You Sleeping, will star Spencer and will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon through her Hello Sunshine company.

It is based on the Kathleen Barber novel of the same name and will give viewers a look inside the obsession with true crime podcasts. The synopsis of the series also explains that it "challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage."

To bring more validity to the storytelling, Sarah Koenig, creator and producer of the true crime podcast Series, will consult.

Excited to be working alongside Spencer, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a sweet message about the actress and their new project: