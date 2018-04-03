Surprise! This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Just Confirmed She’s Pregnant

The new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is off to an eventful start and the drama isn't being skimped on, either. However, one of the show's stars brought a new air to the series in the latest episode by revealing she and her fiancé are expecting!

In a pure moment during Monday night's episode of the reality series, Dime and her hometown sweetheart, athlete Shawne Williams, learned, together, that they were about to be parents after the reality starlet expressed feeling nauseous and fatigued.

Almost completely confident that she was carrying a bun in the oven, she bought a pregnancy test and sat with her man by her side, awaiting the results.

Their reactions upon officially learning the news is priceless.

Take a look at the heartwarming moment, below: