You In Danger, Bruh: Kris Jenner Reportedly Taking Over The Reigns Of The 'Kardashian Men's' Careers

New reports indicate that Kris Jenner, the infamous Kardashian-Jenner momager, is set to guide the careers of two of the hottest hip-hop artists today, Kanye West and Travis Scott, who just so happen to be the significant others to two of her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, respectively.
According to Page Six, Jenner has already gotten a head start on her master plan, initiating her son-in-law, West, parting ways with his longtime manager, Izvor "Izzy" Zivkovic. She also reportedly orchestrated Scott leaving his respective management team.
"They've been off and on for years," a source said of West and Zivkovic's relationship. "But Kris is in [West's] ears. Kanye's been making changes and [he and Zivkovic] have grown apart — but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye's all ears. She's about brand building and is gangster at it."
As far as Travis Scott — the father of her granddaughter, Stormi, with Kylie — is concerned, the insider added that Kris told him "to fire Mike Gillespie," his longtime manager. The rapper officially said goodbye to Gillespie's Three Six Zero management, last month, just weeks prior to West parting ways with Zivkovic.
"They are 100 percent part of the Kardashian-Jenner brand," the source added.
