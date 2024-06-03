Taraji P. Henson Returns to Host BET Awards 2024

Today, BET announces Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host BET Awards 2024 LIVE from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Grammy award-winning global entertainment icon Usher will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Previously announced performers included GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the BET Awards for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” said Henson.

“Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, ‘BET Awards,’ the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night.”

Drake leads BET Awards 2024 nominations with an outstanding seven nods. The official BET Awards 2024 nominees were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. Click HERE for the complete list of “BET Awards” 2024 nominees.

Voting for BET Awards 2024 Viewer’s Choice Award begins June 6, 2024, and ends June 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM ET.