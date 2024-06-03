Pride Month 2024: How These 7 Style Stars Have Changed the Fashion Game
In the spirit of Pride Month, we are honoring those whose fashion is equally as captivating as their influence in the entertainment world. As these tastemakers break barriers and crush ceilings, their fearless messages for equality and equity lead the charge in the LGBTQIA+ movement.
From behind the lens and in front of crowds, these innovators continue to shake up the style scene one look at a time.
Check out who we're giving out flowers to in the style department.
Billy Porter
This actor's journey from Broadway to the big screen has been limitless. While ascending in Hollywood, he's added fuel to the movement by sharing his story that continues to forge inspiration and change. When it's time to step out, his style never ceases to amaze.
Lena Waithe
With a powerful brand behind the camera with her Hillman Grad production company, this storyteller is truly on a mission to disrupt the film and TV industry. But at the Met Gala, Waithe let her fit do the storytelling for her.
Janelle Monáe
With their unapologetic lyrics and style that always strikes a cord, this multifaceted star is what the movement stands for. Authentically being their self is how Monae, Monaes!
Laverne Cox
A little more than a decade ago, this star's break-out role on Netflix's critically acclaimed series "Orange is the New Black," would do more than lead to her success; she would soar to the top while elevating the movement. By tapping into her fashion box, she proves why representation matters.
Indya Moore
Each time this transgender actor faces opposition in the eye, she excels and then raises the bar. While achieving the perfect "Pose," this trailblazer champions those in the entertainment industry and beyond.
Jason Bolden
This celebrity stylist knows how to make a statement and make the moment last. While dominating the fashion world, his style choices on clients, including Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Erivo, and Alicia Keys, is why he's caught the eyes of the fashion world. By reshaping fashion standards, he relentlessly uses his passion for fashion to broaden the world's understanding of beauty across the globe.
Aaron Philip
As the first Black, transgender, and disabled model to be signed by a major agency, this is what change looks like. This model continues to advocate for representation in the fashion industry by promoting acceptance for all bodies, shapes, and sizes.