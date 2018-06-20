Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Hates' Tristan Thompson, And The Way She's Showing It Is Cold AF

Despite her sister Khloé forgiving her cheating boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson , Kim Kardashian reportedly still doesn't share the same sentiment, and she's showing it in a way that's hard to ignore.

According to Radar Online, Kim is refusing to utter the NBA star's name following the viral scandal detailing his sexual escapades with other women.

"Kim hates Tristan and she doesn't even want to talk about him at all," the site reports a "family insider" told them. "Kim refuses to even say his name!"

Furthermore, the most famous member of the clan is allegedly hoping that her sister catches her drift and adopts some of her feelings towards Thompson.

"Kim wants Khloé to realize that she wants nothing to do with Tristan because she knows he is bad for her," the insider continued. "Kim is determined not to back down and won't even discuss Tristan at all. She loves her sister and that's it."

Meanwhile, Tristan and Khloé have reportedly moved back to Los Angeles together with their daughter, True.