Looks Like Blac Chyna And Her Teenage Boo Might Have Called Off Their Split

Not so fast! Days after YBN Almighty Jay announced his split from Blac Chyna , the couple appears to be back on good terms. The duo happily posed for a PDA packed video posted to the teen's IG.

In the brief clip, YBN Almighty Jay cuddled up next to Chyna and rested his head on her shoulder.

The couple's reconcilation comes days after the teenage rapper confirmed their split on IG.

Rumors of the teen cheating on the 30-year-old reality star reportedly led to their brief split. Both Chyna and YBN were present at the BET Awards over the weekend, but they managed to steer clear of each other during the festivities.

Aside from talk of a possible split, Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay have faced a slew of rumors recently. The model and social media sensation debuted what appeared to be a tattoo of her bae's name amid rumors that they were expecting their first child together.

While Chyna has yet to address rumors about her latest tat, the mother-of-two quickly shut down rumors that she was gearing up for a new bundle of joy.

