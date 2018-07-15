Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Says His Newlywed Daughter Is Struggling To Adapt To Royal Life

At least one person isn’t so sure the royal life is right for Meghan Markle , and it’s an immediate family member.

Thomas Markle, her estranged dad, says his daughter is smiling through the pain and pressure of being part of the Royal Family. He also believes she’s struggling to make the switch from TV actress to a “prim” public figure.

During a TV interview with The Sun, Thomas Markle revealed his thoughts about his daughter’s new life. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” he said, speaking about what he sees in her daughter expressions regarding her adaptation to royal life. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now... This is a pained smile.”

Thomas Markle also believes that Meghan may have gotten more than she bargained for in marrying Prince Harry. “There's a high price to pay to be married to that family,” he said, adding that his daughter’s personality of being “very controlling” and liking “to be in charge” would be challenged in her new situation.

Meghan Markle’s father is perhaps best known for not being at his daughter’s wedding and also, selling staged photos to the paparazzi which showed him posing in his hometown.

He may know more than we do, but could these recent comments be a publicity stunt.