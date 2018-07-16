Cissy Houston Reportedly Disowns Son Gary After He Admits Shocking Sexual Molestation Claims In New 'Whitney' Doc

The family of late music legend Whitney Houston has been shaken by a slew of tragedy and controversy in the wake of her 2012 passing. Most recently, the singer's mother, Cissy Houston , has been accused of disowning Whitney's brother Gary Houston following the release of the new Whitney documentary.

According to Radar Online, the family feud emerged after Houston revealed that he and his super star sister, Whitney, were both the victims of sexual assault at the hands of their cousin Dee Dee Warwick in the doc.

A source close to the family claimed, "Cissy called him and told him 'I'm cutting you out of my will,' and hung up the phone," in a statement to Radar.

"Gary never brought up these accusations before and the family doesn't believe him... They think it was used to just drum up publicity for the film," the source added.

Released on July 06, the documentary followed family members and friends as they opened up about Houston's tumultuous life and circumstances that led to her drug addiction and subsequent death in 2012.

Cissy Houston and Dee Dee's sister, Dionne Warwick released a statement expressing the "difficulty" they had in believing Gary Houston's comments.

Calling out the film for airing out never-before-heard accusations, Houston's mother said, "Although she spoke about her struggle with drugs, the interventions, her daughter Krissi and issues in her marriage, she never publicly spoke about her father's stealing from her or revealed any claim that she had been molested. IF she was molested I do not believe she would have wanted it to be revealed for the first time to thousands, maybe millions of people in a film."