Pusha T, Selita Ebanks And More Gather To Celebrate Artist Alexandre Farto's Collaboration With Hennessy

The "who's who" of art, music and fashion came together this past Sunday night to celebrate urban street artist Alexandre Farto's collaboration with Hennessy for their new bottle design.

The likes of Pusha T, Selita Ebanks, Ty Hunter, TJ Mizell and more came out to honor Farto — also known as Vhils — who worked with the brand for the 2018 Very Special Limited Edition bottle. The event was hosted in New York City.

Alexandre Farto, aka “Vhils,” reveals his first public NYC project at the 2018 Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by Vhils launch on July 12 in New York City (Photo: Lauren Cowart)















The V.S Limited Edition bottle by the Lisbon artist implements themes that have been a staple in Vhils' work, including making the invisible visible with the use of stencil painting, wall carvings, pyrotechnic explosions, 3D modeling and more factors. The bottle is the eighth in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy and a slew of internationally revered artists and will be available nationwide starting this month.

Written by Moriba Cummings