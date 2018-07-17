Tyrese Resurfaces To Explain ‘Unprofessional’ Beef With The Rock

Days after The Rock made it clear that he has no plans to reconcile with his Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese , Black Ty is publicly sharing his thoughts on their one-sided beef, and it appears he has some regrets.

Taking to TMZ's Van Lathan on The Red Pill podcast, Tyrese admitted that he went a bit too far in coming at the action star.

"It was everything about going at The Rock publicly... it was f*****g bad," he said.

When asked if he and the constantly booked actor have spoken since the ongoing debacle, he gave a response that didn't quite add up to The Rock's desire: "I have yet to talk to The Rock to this day, and we will have a conversation."

While he agrees that he went too far in his criticism of the Hollywood A-lister, Tyrese refuses to accept blame for the thoughts he expressed, claiming they are the opinions of several other employees and co-stars of the franchise.

"I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise but, stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault," he continued. "It's not professional, it's not cool."

He did own up to the fact, though, that he had a much bigger hand in the public beef than The Rock did.

"I don't recall anything that he either said directly or subliminally that was ever as big of a deal as the way I was going at him, which is not cool," he said.

Listen to the audio clip, below: