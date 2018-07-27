Lawrence Speaks: Here's How Jay Ellis Reacted To News He Won't Be Back For The Next Season Of 'Insecure'

We don't know whether to laugh or cry.

While Insecure fans learned straight from the horse's mouth that fan favorite Jay Ellis (Lawrence) will not be returning for the third season of the monster hit series, the actor has remained pretty mum on the matter.

However, Ellis recently broke his silence and the way he did so is sure to make you feel some type of way.

Days after the show's star and creator, Issa Rae, dropped the bomb that Lawrence will not be a part of the highly anticipated third season, Ellis took to Instagram to share a photo of him Photoshopped into an image with the cast.

"Heard I missed something last weekend... fixed it," he captioned the doctored photo showing that he clearly misses his now former castmates.

Heard I missed something last weekend... fixed it.

A post shared by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis) on

Speaking on the decision to exclude Lawrence from season three's narrative, Rae said, "We want to stay as true to life as possible... You never see the exes again. And it's OK! You gotta explore life without Lawrence."

Season three of Insecure premieres on Sunday, August 12, on HBO.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Cadillac)

