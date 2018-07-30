Low Blow: Blac Chyna's Mom Calls Her A 'Statutory Rape Baby' In Vicious Rant

Blac Chyna 's mother, Tokyo Toni , has been incessantly dragging her through the mud for some time now and, most recently, she went on another rant, this time labeling the model a "statutory rape baby," among other things.

In a video posted to her private Instagram account, Toni went on an extremely extensive rant about the former stripper, and this one, hands down, stands as the worst of the bunch.

In a scolding tone, Toni claimed her daughter was a "mistake" and dubbed her a product of statutory rape.

"Oh f**k birthing you b***h," she said. "That was a mistake, just happened to come into play. You was a statutory rape baby."

If that disturbingly ruthless drag wasn't tawdry enough, she went on to brag about being the original "bad b***h" that she claims her daughter is now trying to be.

"Blac Chyna, the name I gave you was Angela Renee," she said in an Instagram clip, speaking directly to the camera. "The disrespect that you have been giving me for the past, quite a few years, I've tolerated. Because I'm your momma, you're the only child, but you better keep in mind I'm a bad b***h."

Toni even brought up Chyna's failed and strained relationships with her exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian and went on to make more disparaging remarks about her daughter.

Take a look at the, honestly, heartbreaking clip, below: