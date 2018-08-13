Did This 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Just Spill The Tea On Her Castmate's Pregnancy?

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
It appears as one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is pregnant, based on the account of one of her castmates who apparently can't seem to keep a secret.
The reality starlet who is reportedly pregnant with her first child is Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson, and the friend who boldly shared the details is Teairra Mari.
Fans caught the moment during an Instagram Live session with Mari, Anderson and former LHH:H star Zell Swag.
The three were reportedly dancing to some music playing in the background when Swag commented on Anderson's twerking, screaming, "No Cardi B pregnant twerks." Teairra Mari echoed his sentiment in the clip.
When Anderson realized what he said, she yelled, "I ain't pregnant! Shut the f**k up."
Further confirming the news, in another clip from what appears to be the same night, Mari clarified, "Lyrica's baby daddy is her f*****g husband... What are you talking about?"
She made that comment in response to fan insinuating that Anderson is pregnant by Safaree, whom she reportedly had an affair with.
Take a look at both clips, below:
Just recently, Anderson posted a photo of herself rocking a loose shirt dress. Comfort or cover-up? Only time will tell.
(Photo: VH1)
