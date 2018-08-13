Did This 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Just Spill The Tea On Her Castmate's Pregnancy?

It appears as one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is pregnant, based on the account of one of her castmates who apparently can't seem to keep a secret.

The reality starlet who is reportedly pregnant with her first child is Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson , and the friend who boldly shared the details is Teairra Mari .

Fans caught the moment during an Instagram Live session with Mari, Anderson and former LHH:H star Zell Swag.

The three were reportedly dancing to some music playing in the background when Swag commented on Anderson's twerking, screaming, "No Cardi B pregnant twerks." Teairra Mari echoed his sentiment in the clip.

When Anderson realized what he said, she yelled, "I ain't pregnant! Shut the f**k up."

Further confirming the news, in another clip from what appears to be the same night, Mari clarified, "Lyrica's baby daddy is her f*****g husband... What are you talking about?"

She made that comment in response to fan insinuating that Anderson is pregnant by Safaree, whom she reportedly had an affair with.

Take a look at both clips, below: